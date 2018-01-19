Family escapes after home catches fire in Pearl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Family escapes after home catches fire in Pearl

PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home caught fire in Pearl on Beaumont Drive early Friday morning.

According to a neighbor, the fire broke out at 5:00 a.m. and one person was inside when it started.

The neighbor said they were able to escape safely.

There is no word from the Pearl fire department on the cause of the fire. This is still being investigated.

