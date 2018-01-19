Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbus woman - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbus woman

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MBI Source: MBI
COLUMBUS, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert issued earlier today for 86-year-old Alice Ruth Lenoir of Columbus. 

Law enforcement says she has been found and is safe.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly