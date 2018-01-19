Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman missing from Columbus

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old woman from Columbus.

Alice Ruth Lenoir is a black female standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

She was last seen January 18 at about 2:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue in Columbus driving a 2010 black Dodge Journey bearing Mississippi disabled license plate X3412.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Alice Ruth Lenoir contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-242-6505 or 662-329-5720.

