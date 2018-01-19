All Jackson Public Schools dismissing early Friday due to lack of water pressure

Jackson public schools are dismissing early Friday due to lack of water pressure.

Elementary dismissing at 12:00 p.m.

Middle Schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

High Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.

After schools opened Friday, several schools across the area had a lack of water pressure.

Several water mains broke at different schools in the past three hours.

According to JPS, 60% of schools now have low or inadequate water pressure.

Sacked lunches and bus transpiration will be available for students. The school says parents are also allowed to come pick up their children.

The school district sent out a message to notify parents.

