Gov. Bryant declares State of Emergency for school districts affected by winter weather

Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency for school districts affected by this week's winter weather.

I have declared a State of Emergency for school districts affected by this week's winter weather. The State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed. pic.twitter.com/DNlASzn9Up — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 19, 2018

According to twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.

Governor Bryant's proclamation states:

The State of Mississippi has been severely affected by a significant snow event, extreme and prolong subfreezing temperatures, ice and accompanying winter weather impacting all areas of the State of Mississippi, beginning on January 15, 2018 and continuing; and this extreme winter weather has caused hazardous driving conditions, damage to homes, businesses, and public property, preventing access to and causing many schools to be closed;

these school closures may create a situation where it will not be economically feasible or practicable to operate some schools for the full one hundred eighty days required for a scholastic year; and in consideration of the health and safety of the residents and the protection of their property within the affected areas, and in the public interest, the State Board of Education shall review plans for altering the school calendar.

I, Phil Bryant, Governor of the State of Mississippi, pursuant to the authority vested in me under the Mississippi Constitution, all other applicable laws of the state and in the public interest and for the general welfare, do hereby proclaim a State of Emergency to exist for all school districts in the State of Mississippi which were affected, or may be affected by, this extreme winter weather emergency.

We are following this developing story and will keep you up to date on any new details.

