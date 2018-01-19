Jackson's two new museums offer more free admission

Thousands of Mississippians took advantage of touring the two new museums during the Martin Luther King holiday for free earlier this week. The Kellogg Foundation was the underwriter for the event.

Now yet another golden opportunity is available at the Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museums. We have learned admission is FREE once again Saturday, January 20.

"This time we are doing it for the Department of Archives and History; we are offering a free Saturday. the third Saturday of every month or in perpetuity here," said Stephanie Morrisey with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.



In case you have missed it, you really haven't. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on certain Saturdays, the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be open to the public at no charge.

