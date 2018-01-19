Missing Ridgeland pilot found dead

The missing pilot who graduated from Ridgeland High School was found dead on Friday.

Paul Graham was a 2009 graduate from Ridgeland High School.

He was flying alone in a small plane from California to Utah when he crashed in Nevada last Thursday.

According to Graham's parents, his plane was found Friday morning by an aerial photography company Paul worked for. They said he was in icing and turbulent conditions when the plane went down.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.