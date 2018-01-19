City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water advisory for 300 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water advisory for 300 connections

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Friday, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 300 connections in the Jackson area.

The following are the areas that are in this advisory:

  • [100-2799] Maddox Road
  • Channel 16 Way
  • Timberlawn Road
  • Plummer Circle & Del Rey Drive
  • Rebel Circle & Forrest Hill Drive
  • Portwood Drive
  • [2300-2699] Raymond Road
  • [3000-3399] Forrest Hill Road 
  • Forrest Park Subdivision 

A representative for the city said that the reason for the advisory is due to the recent loss in water pressure. 

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. 

For more information call (601)960-2723 during business hours or (601)960-1778 (or (601)960-1875) after 4:00 P.M. and on weekends.

