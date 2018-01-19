City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water advisory for 300 connections

On Friday, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 300 connections in the Jackson area.

The following are the areas that are in this advisory:

[100-2799] Maddox Road

Channel 16 Way

Timberlawn Road

Plummer Circle & Del Rey Drive

Rebel Circle & Forrest Hill Drive

Portwood Drive

[2300-2699] Raymond Road

[3000-3399] Forrest Hill Road

Forrest Park Subdivision

A representative for the city said that the reason for the advisory is due to the recent loss in water pressure.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information call (601)960-2723 during business hours or (601)960-1778 (or (601)960-1875) after 4:00 P.M. and on weekends.

