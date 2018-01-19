Downtown Jackson will host the Hal's St. Paddy's Parade and Festival

The 2018 Hal's St. Paddy's Day parade details have been released.

This year, the parade will take place on Saturday, March 17 (so it's actually ON St. Patrick's Day this year!).

Entertainment company, Ardenland is bringing acts including The Molly Ringwalds, The Bluz Boys and Southern Komfort Brass Band to the event. This year's festival benefits the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

For more information go to their website HERE.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.