Government shutdown appears imminent

President Trump is tweeting as a government shutdown nears: The president says efforts to keep the government open is "Not looking good," and blames the Democrats, saying they want a federal government shutdown "in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy."

The bill that would have kept the government open was passed by the house earlier Friday, but appears doomed to fail is a vote currently going on in the Senate.

Lawmakers are trying to hash out a deal to keep the federal government open. A partial shutdown will begin at midnight (11 p.m. Central time)if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)