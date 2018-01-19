Sanderson Farms Championship raised $1.2 million for hospital

Century Club Charities, the host organization for the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented a check from proceeds raised during the 2017 tournament to Friends of Children's Hospital, a fundraising organization for Batson Children's Hospital.

The check was written for $1.2 million, which is a new record.

The 2016 tournament raised more than $1.125 million for Friends of Children's Hospital.

Century Club Charities is now planning to raise more money through the North Mississippi Classic, a Web.com Tour scheduled for April in Oxford, Mississippi.

"We wanted to do this all over again in another part of our state," Executive Director of Century Club Charities, Steve Jent, said. "Our goal there is to create another charitable and economic impact for that community."

