Brandon tops Terry in OT thriller, 66-65

Brandon (15-5) made the short trip to Terry (14-5) to take the lead in 6-6A with a 66-65 victory.
Terry led 31-23 at the half, but Brandon rallied in the second half and pushed the game to overtime.
Click on the video above for highlights.
