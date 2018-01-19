Brandon tops Terry in OT thriller, 66-65 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon tops Terry in OT thriller, 66-65

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Brandon (15-5) made the short trip to Terry (14-5) to take the lead in 6-6A with a 66-65 victory. 

Terry led 31-23 at the half, but Brandon rallied in the second half and pushed the game to overtime. 

