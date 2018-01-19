Jackson's water crisis deepens. City leaders are scrambling to control the outbreak of water main breaks caused by freezing weather. Some residents are still dealing with a dramatic drop in pressure.

“We have aging and crumbling infrastructure we have to address, so we have to establish a plan on how we will address those issues. Right now, we are in a crisis that we must deal with today and we are going to be working around the clock," said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The new year welcomed new infrastructure headaches for the city of Jackson; from residents being forced to boil their water, to having to operate with little to no water pressure in their homes and businesses. Then there's the series of water main breaks popping up all over town.

“We have had 210 main breaks since January 1st,” said Public Works Director Robert Miller.

This week, there were 54 main breaks in Jackson. City officials say the south side of town, as well as some of Jackson's older communities such as Fondren and Belhaven, are being hit the hardest during this crisis.

Some issues are with respect to breaks, some issues are with respect to the distance that water has to travel from our plant to a certain point where people are receiving water.

City leaders are pleading with the community for patience as they try to restore water and get a handle on these breaks.

“Know that we are it working as much as we can, as fast as we can. We will have all-hands-on-deck and we expect for the folks that are experiencing little to no water pressure we will be working all weekend long to get this restored,” added Miller.

Residents with leaks or water main breaks on your street, call the city's emergency line at 311.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.