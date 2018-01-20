UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Houston Ave shooting

The Jackson Police Department has identified the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Houston Ave Saturday morning.

23-year-old Anthony James Murry is currently wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the officers who found Brown reported that the shooting was a result of some type of fight between the victim and Murry.

JPD are at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Houston. Reports are of a deceased male resulting from some type of altercation. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 20, 2018

