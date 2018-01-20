UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Houston Ave shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Houston Ave shooting

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has identified the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Houston Ave Saturday morning. 

23-year-old Anthony James Murry is currently wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jeremy Brown. 

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the officers who found Brown reported that the shooting was a result of some type of fight between the victim and Murry.

 Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly