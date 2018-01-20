Congressman Trent Kelly promoted to National Guard General

With more than 30 years combat engineering experience under his belt, Mississippi's US House of Representatives Congressman Trent Kelly is one of the first sitting state congressman to also serve as a National Guard General Officer.

From serving in Operation Desert Storm in 1990 to combat missions in Iraq in 2005 and 2009, 51-year-old Kelly is the definition of what some people call a true public servant.

"He's a soldier's soldier," Adjutant General for Mississippi, Janson Durr Boyles said. "He is a true leader. He's the kind of general officer, the kind of soldier that likes to get his hands dirty whether it's the dirt at Camp Shelby or Camp McCain or the sands of Iraq."

Since 2015, Congressman Kelly has been representing Mississippi's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representative and he now becomes the Magnolia State's first sitting Congressman to also serve as a Mississippi National Guard General Officer since Major General G.V. Sonny Montgomery's dual service.

"It's just an amazing honor and there's so many special people here," Congressman Kelly said. "You know, it's a team thing. So often we get tied into people getting promoted, but it's all the people that I've met that have earned this much more than I."

Sixty-year-old Command Sgt. Major Jeffrey Riggs was also celebrated, only Riggs is retiring after more than forty years of service. He says he can't wait to dedicate time back to his family, people he says have gone above and beyond to help mold him into the successful man he is today.

