Murder victim's family mourns loss

Shocked residents stand outside Vintage Apartments, near where 23-year-old Jeremy Brown was shot and killed Saturday morning

23-year-old Jeremy Brown was shot Saturday morning at The Vintage Apartments

Friends and family are moved to tears thinking of Brown's death

Jackson Police still on the hunt for a man accused of shooting and killing someone early Saturday morning.

Police believe 23-year-old Anthony James Murry got in a fight with 33-year-old Jeremy Brown at the Vintage Apartments on Houston Avenue, and shot him to death around 7am.

Currently wanted by JPD for a fatal shooting that occurred on Houston Ave. Suspect is identified as Anthony James Murry-23. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). https://t.co/rSfsICGCfh pic.twitter.com/4wYxLwsLlp — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 21, 2018

3 On Your Side and FOX40 spoke with several horrified, shocked, and heartbroken members of Brown's family.

"I was just sleep, and I just heard - I thought it was firecrackers, but it was shooting," said Jakyvion Jones, Brown's nephew.

"It's just traumatizing - just to see somebody. Just to wake up - my mommy up in there, 'Jeremiah, Jeremiah! Somebody - somebody's dead outside your window!" exclaimed a friend of the victim, Jeremiah Kelly.

"Laid out on the ground. Blood everywhere," added Jones.

"I said, Ma, that's Jeremy...Because I remember - I remember the clothes he had on," said Kelly, breaking into a sob before ending the interview, saying "I can't do this."

Brown's niece, Janiya Jones, says her cousin saw Brown's body on the ground Saturday morning.

"It just hurt my heart, when my cousin came to the door, screaming..." began Jones.

Brown's cousin, Marcquece Steptoe, finished Jones' thought - "Yelling, 'My uncle is dead, my uncle is dead!"

Steptoe is 11-years-old.

He says this is not the first family member of his to have been killed.

"You don't just expect to wake up one day and see somebody dead," said Jaibriana Kelly, a friend of Brown's. "It's traumatizing."

"He didn't deserve that over something stupid!" exclaimed Janiya Jones, the victim's young niece.

Ashley Kelly has multiple sclerosis, and says she falls frequently. She says Brown would help her when she falls, drive her to the store, and helped take care of her one-year-old daughter.

Kelly says she can't believe Brown was taken from his family so suddenly.

"I just feel for the family, because he just had a baby," cried Kelly.

"He has a two-week-old baby girl. She has to grow up without a father," explained Janiya Jones.

"He told his baby, 'I'm off tomorrow, I'll hold you tomorrow,' but come today, he's dead," said Steptoe.

"I don't know how it's gonna feel to be without him," said Jakyvion Jones.

Brown's family and friends describe him as a kind, loving, giving person.

"Jeremy, he was a real good person," said Jeremiah Kelly. "He was a good dad, he took care of his kids. And when he had it, he would even give me some money to put in my pocket, even though he wasn't my family member."

"No matter what he was doing, he would stop, and he would help me," said Ashley Kelly. "And that's what I mean when I say he's a nice person."

The family is planning a prayer vigil in Brown's honor.

"I know he's in a good place," cried Janiya Jones. "He's resting in peace, and we love him."

Jackson Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477)

