Hunter Renfroe holds hitting clinic in Brookhaven

Former Mississippi State Bulldog and current outfielder for the San Diego Padres, Hunter Renfroe, was back in town today hosting a hitting clinic.

The Copiah Academy grad had 26 HR, 58 RBI in 2017 for the Padres.

Today's clinic brought in about 30 young athletes ranging in age from 10 to 17 years old.

Renfroe said he wanted the kids at his clinic to understand the beauty behind hard work.

"I worked hard, but I didn't put in the fine-tune details of hitting and fielding," Renfroe said as he reflected back on his time as a high school player. "I tell these guys to just be better. Just go up there and work harder than anybody on the field."

