Ole Miss continues to fall on the road

Ole Miss traveled to face Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Rebels are still seeking their first road win of the season.

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, Ole Miss cut Arkansas' lead to as few as two with 12 seconds left, but the Razorbacks had a 50-38 lead at intermission.

Terence Davis had a game high 30 points.

Jaylen Barford, the SEC's third leading scorer, put up 23 points against the Rebs. Barford had 16 in the second half alone.

Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 97-93.

Andy Kennedy's squad is now 10-9, 3-4 (SEC), 9-3 (home), 0-5 (away).

The Rebels host Alabama Tuesday.

