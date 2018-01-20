The City of Jackson's water crisis continues

Jackson's water crisis continues.

READ MORE: Jackson Water Crisis

Due to the recent loss in water pressure in the city, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued Wilkins Elementary School and Whitten Middle School.

Meanwhile, Public Works continues work around the clock to repair dozens of water main breaks in the Capital City.

Public Works crews with the help of contractors spent Saturday battling the outbreak of broken water main breaks from one end of Jackson to the other.

“100 percent happy to see them fixing the leaks,” said one Jackson resident.

There have been 70 confirmed breaks since Monday. As of Saturday, the city repaired 28 of the water mains.

City leaders admit it has been a challenge restoring water and getting these breaks under due to the winter blast the hit the Capital City as well as old water pipes bursting.

RELATED: City of Jackson increases efforts to battle surge in water main breaks

The water woes have forced Jackson's Public Schools to temporarily shut its doors for days and many residents are living with little to no water pressure.

“You don't ever know. When they fix this them there. We may have another leak from here to there," said Ray Hunter.

The city also points that Friday was worst day for breaks. There were 25 minor and major leaks, that's the single largest number of breaks that have occurred this year in the Capital City.

Residents affected by the water crisis are praying for relief.

“Only thing I can see is, somewhere down the line, they just need to come and fix all these pipes, but that is all over Jackson," said Hunter. "It is a hard job.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.