Golden Eagles remain perfect at home

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Southern Miss topped conference foe North Texas 85-78, improving to 11-10, 4-4 (C-USA), 9-0 (home).

Tyree Griffin led the game with 29 points. 

Golden Eagles get some time off before traveling to face Louisiana Tech next Saturday. 

