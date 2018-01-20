Golden Eagles remain perfect at home

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Southern Miss topped conference foe North Texas 85-78, improving to 11-10, 4-4 (C-USA), 9-0 (home).
Tyree Griffin led the game with 29 points.
Golden Eagles get some time off before traveling to face Louisiana Tech next Saturday.
