JSU splits double header with Grambling

Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
JACKSON, MS

Jackson State welcomed Grambling for a double header. 

The Lady Tigers entered the game 2nd in the SWAC and beat Grambling 82-70.

JSU men entered 1st in SWAC, but fell to Grambling 72-45.

Both the Tigers and the Lady Tigers travel to face Mississippi Valley next Saturday. 

