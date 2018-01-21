Crash leaves two dead in McComb

Two people are dead after a crash in Pike County Friday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 East and Leatherwood Road in McComb.

MHP says troopers responded to a call around 6:08 p.m. where a 2008 Nissan pickup truck and a 2005 International collided, killing the two people inside the pickup.

63-year-old Rebecca Smith and 38-year-old Jimmie Lott were pronounced dead on scene.

The two people inside the International, 35-year-old Bryan Ryals and 11-year-old Payne Ryals, did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

