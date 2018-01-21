Two-car accident leaves driver, passenger dead in McComb

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M announced on social media Saturday of a deadly two-car accident that happened on Friday evening.

Troop M

January 19, 2018



News Release



Two killed in a fatal accident in Pike county. https://t.co/WLuLzBczcy — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) January 21, 2018

The accident happened at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 East and Leatherwood Road in McComb.

MHP says Trooper responded to the call around 6:08 P.M. where a 63-year-old Rebecca Smith was driving her 2008 Nissan pickup, with 38-year-old Jimmie Lott as her passenger, crashed into another car and died on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other car suffered no injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.