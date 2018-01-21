UPDATE: Vicksburg drowning victim identified

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at The Landings subdivision.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, a 51-year-old Eugene King Jr. fell into the lake while out on a small private fishing boat with another person.

He was not wearing a life vest and there was no one available on the boat.

Divers with the Vicksburg Fire Department, using Warren Count's boats, recovered the King's body at 12:20 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

