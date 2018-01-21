Jackson Public Schools will be in session Monday

Classes will resume in Jackson Public Schools on Monday, January 22 at regular times. It will be a full day of learning.

During a press conference with city leaders, JPS officials announced that portable restrooms will be used at schools lacking adequate water pressure.

Special attention is being given to schools will inadequate water pressure by the City of Jackson.

Fire stations from the City of Jackson and Hinds County are supplying water at various school sites with inadequate water pressure. The City of Jackson is also providing cases of bottled water to schools across the District. JPS will have drinking water stations set up at schools.

Jackson Public Schools has secured portable restrooms for schools experiencing low or no water pressure.

Students will continue to be served sack lunches at all schools for the next few days. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

The following schools are currently experiencing no or inadequate water pressure:

Boyd Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Isable Elementary

Johnson Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Key Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Elementary

Walton Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Brinkley Middle

Chastain Middle

North Jackson Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Lanier High

Wingfield High

Career Development Center

Morrison Adult Education

There have been 75 confirmed water main breaks since January 5, bringing the total of breaks to 231 since January 5.

