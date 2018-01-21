Jackson Public Schools will be in session Monday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Public Schools will be in session Monday

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Classes will resume in Jackson Public Schools on Monday, January 22 at regular times. It will be a full day of learning.

READ MORE: Jackson Water Crisis

During a press conference with city leaders, JPS officials announced that portable restrooms will be used at schools lacking adequate water pressure. 

RELATED: The City of Jackson's water crisis continues

Special attention is being given to schools will inadequate water pressure by the City of Jackson.

Fire stations from the City of Jackson and Hinds County are supplying water at various school sites with inadequate water pressure. The City of Jackson is also providing cases of bottled water to schools across the District. JPS will have drinking water stations set up at schools.

Jackson Public Schools has secured portable restrooms for schools experiencing low or no water pressure.

Students will continue to be served sack lunches at all schools for the next few days. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

The following schools are currently experiencing no or inadequate water pressure:

  • Boyd Elementary
  • Dawson Elementary
  • French Elementary
  • Isable Elementary
  • Johnson Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Key Elementary
  • Lester Elementary
  • Marshall Elementary
  • McLeod Elementary
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • Raines Elementary
  • Smith Elementary
  • Sykes Elementary
  • Timberlawn Elementary
  • Van Winkle Elementary
  • Walton Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary
  • Brinkley Middle
  • Chastain Middle
  • North Jackson Middle
  • Peeples Middle
  • Whitten Middle
  • Forest Hill High
  • Lanier High
  • Wingfield High
  • Career Development Center
  • Morrison Adult Education

There have been 75 confirmed water main breaks since January 5, bringing the total of breaks to 231 since January 5.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly