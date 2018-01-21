UPDATE: Authorities identify body found near Vicksburg railroad track

On Sunday, around 3:00 p.m. family members and police found the body of 28-year-old Eddie James Burns lying in a grassy area near the railroad track off Court Street.

Burns had been reported missing around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Family members told police that Burns left his home around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, and didn’t return home, which family members said was unusual.

So they, along with police, started looking for him in an area of town which he generally hung out and later found him.

Burns appeared to have suffered a deadly gunshot wounds to his head.

Vicksburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying Eddie James Burns’ killer.

If you have information concerning this homicide please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601.355.8477 or go online.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

