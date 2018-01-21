Jackson community gathers for "Stop the Violence" rally

Members of the Jackson community came together Sunday afternoon for a Stop the Violence rally.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted the rally at Freedom Corner, located at the intersection of Medgar Evers Blvd and Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

The rally was held in light of the Jan.19 double homicide that killed 57-year-old Percy King, a retired zookeeper, also known as “the Snake Man” and 19-year-old Jarvis Birtfield.

“We believe we must continue to go throughout this city and keep spreading the message to stop the violence,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes. “We like to say stop the violence and increase the peace. We must stand up and let people know that this violence is not acceptable.”

Stokes said it’s important the community sticks together and continue work to reach the youth in the community.

“Innocent people can get harmed in this society today because of these guns,” Stokes said. “Brother King as everyone says, was a nice man, a good man, but yet he’s dead. So, that’s why we keep going out in these communities and saying lets stop the violence.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.