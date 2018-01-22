This Morning on WLBT: Rainy commute ahead, then cooler

Good morning! After a beautiful, warm Sunday, rain moves in this morning as part of a cold front that will cool things off again. The First Alert Weather team will let you know how much rain to expect and how cold it will get.

Students in Jackson Public Schools will be back in class today, and JPS officials say special accommodations are being made for those at schools with little or no water pressure. Portable toilets and bottled water are being supplied where necessary. We'll have an update.

And we now know which two teams will be playing in the Super Bowl next month on WLBT! We'll have a preview of the big game.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30 to 7 and on Fox 40 from 7 to 9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!