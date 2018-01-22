Byram home catches fire overnight

A home in Byram caught fire early Monday morning.

Huge flames were shooting into the pre-dawn sky in the 100 block of Blackmon Road.

According to officials, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 3:30 a.m. and had the flames under control just after 5:00 a.m.

A fire investigator is on scene trying to pinpoint a cause.

