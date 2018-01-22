G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is open during Government shutdown

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is open during the Government shutdown.

The Veterans Health Administration received advance appropriations for Fiscal Year 2018 as part of the 2017 Budget.

So in the event of a government shutdown, VHA would continue full operations.

In addition, even in the event that there is a shutdown, 95.5 percent of VA employees would come to work, and most aspects of VA’s operations would not be impacted.



The 95.5 percent figure above combines the funded VHA staff and those staff legally excepted from shutdown under VA’s shutdown plan, found here.

