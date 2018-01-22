G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is open during Government shutdown

Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
