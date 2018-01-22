FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler hauling cars goes off in median - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler hauling cars goes off in median on I-55 south slowing traffic

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler loaded with cars went off into the median slowing traffic on I-55 southbound at Fortification Street. 

According to MDOT, the backup will last around two hours. 

If you are traveling in this direction, you should take an alternate route.

We will update this as more details becomes available. 

