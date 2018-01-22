Natchez Trace Parkway accessible to public during Government shutdown

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
