Natchez Trace Parkway accessible to public during Government shutdown

During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, Natchez Trace Parkway will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures.

Park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air interpretive exhibits at Natchez Trace Parkway will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Natchez Trace Parkway, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing if applicable).

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds, including maintenance, janitorial, and bathrooms, showers. However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action.

