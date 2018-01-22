31-year-old man shot and killed in McComb

The McComb Police Department is currently investigating a homicide where 31-year-old Christopher Ryan Simmons, of Pike County, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers were called to a car blocking traffic on S. Chestnut St. near Avenue B in McComb on Saturday, January 20, around 9:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Simmons unresponsive behind the steering wheel of his Mercury Grand Marquis.

McComb Police Investigations are currently working the case to determine the events that may have happened on the night of January 20 and Simmons's body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for a preliminary autopsy where cause of death can be determined.

Anyone with information can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

There is no additional information is available at this time.

