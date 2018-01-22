One in custody after chase, crash injures deputy in Brookhaven

One man is in custody, and two are on the run after a Brookhaven chase ended in a crash that injured a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, authorities have been searching for suspects involved in an August 31 bank robbery at State Bank.

READ MORE: Three arrested, two wanted in Brookhaven bank robbery

On Friday, January 19, around 8:00 p.m., they got a tip that some suspects were riding around Brookhaven in a black SUV on Grenn Street. Officials saw a black Tahoe driving at a high rate of speed, so they began a chase with the help of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Police chased the SUV onto I-55 North, where the Tahoe then turned around and started going southbound on I-55 North. The SUV was chased to Bogue Chitto. The chase lasted about 30-45 minutes at a high speed.

The SUV then headed back to Brookhaven, and exited off Union Street to Industrial Park Road and ended up on Sawmill Lane where it intersects with Highway 51.

After the crash, the SUV continued to Old Wesson Road and stopped behind a trailer park where three people got out of the Tahoe and ran.

25-year-old LaRon Smith was captured and taken into custody. He suffered an injury to his leg. He's now at UMMC in Jackson being treated for his injuries.

Chief Collins said that Smith's charges are pending at this time.

Brookhaven Police are still actively seeking the two others who ran from the SUV.

Deputy Andrew Montgomery suffered an injury to the ankle. He's still being treated, but is okay and expected to make a full recovery. The charger that was struck by the SUV is totaled.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.