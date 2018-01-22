Suspect in shooting of beloved zookeeper and Jackson teen denied bond

26-year-old Jamarrio Bell was denied bond in his initial court appearance Monday.

Bell has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Jarvis Birtfield and 57-year-old Percy King.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Street. When police responded, they found two men dead.

Sgt. Rodrick Holmes said Saturday that the motive of the shooting is not known and investigators have not determined whether one or both of the victims were the suspect's intended target.

Police say a witness saw the shooting unfold and held the suspect at bay until officers took him into custody.

