Mississippi State women’s hoops #2 in AP Top 25, highest ranking in program history

NEW YORK (AP) — TCU is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than seven years.

The Horned Frogs came into The Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday at No. 24. They were last ranked on Nov. 22, 2010 and are 13-4 this season, including a win over then-No. 7 Texas.

UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in the poll from the 32-member national media panel. The Huskies had a busy week with a 4-point win over Texas, a lackluster victory over Tulsa and a rout of Temple.

The Huskies play Memphis and Tulane this week.

Mississippi State moves up to No. 2 for its best ranking ever. The Bulldogs are still unbeaten on the season after an impressive win at Tennessee on Sunday. Baylor, Louisville and Notre Dame follow the Bulldogs. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season to drop to fourth.

Texas, Oregon, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee round out the first 10 teams.

Georgia also entered the poll this week at No. 21. The team was last ranked on Feb. 9, 2015. Iowa and Rutgers fell out of the poll.