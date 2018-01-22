Southern Miss guard Shonte Hailes named C-USA Player of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Shonte Hailes has been named Conference USA’s Player of the Week after career performances against UAB and Middle Tennessee this past week.

Hailes led the assault on the Blazers in Bartow Arena with a career mark of 28 points, while also adding five rebounds and two assists. The Quitman, Miss. native connected on four three-pointers in the contest, tying her previous career-high, and was perfect from the charity stripe. The 17-point margin of victory over UAB was the largest since 2007. The Lady Eagles also snapped the Blazers’ seven game win streak.

The sophomore helped Southern Miss move its all-time record against the Blue Raiders to 8-3 by pacing the team with 20 points and corralling a career best 13 boards in a 61-53 win at the Murphy Center. It was the first time that Hailes has grabbed double-digit rebounds and her fourth 20 point game of the 2017-2018 campaign thus far.

This is the third C-USA Player of the Week award for Hailes and the second time she has won it this season. She is the first Lady Eagle to win multiple Play of the Week awards in the same since Tamara Jones won two during the 2014-2015 season.

