Families clean up from storm damage

One Lincoln County family is picking up the pieces after a severe storm hit their property Monday morning. It was a quarter to 8 Monday morning when Brad Mathis says the weather made a turn for the worse.

Brad Mathis said,

"I sat down to have my cup of coffee and read my good book," said Brad Mathis. "Five seconds later it was over with, told the kids to get on the floor."

When they went out to survey the damage they couldn't believe their eyes.

"We've got roof damage on the house, pretty extensive, of course, you can see the old barns are pretty much trashed," added Mathis. "We'll either clean up or rebuild one or the two."

Shingles were also ripped off the roof of the home, and power lines brought down by falling limbs.

Mathis says the wind changed directions from east to west, making him believe there was some rotation to a storm that caused damage to property, but thankfully not his family.

"Yes you hear a roar, the roar gives away to debris tearing off the roof, crashing sounds, then it's all quiet, and over with," added Mathis. We're blessed. We'll get it cleaned up and rebuilt."

