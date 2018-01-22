Extra resources provided as JPS schools continue to operate in water crisis

The second half of the 2017-2018 school year has been a doozy for private and public schools around Jackson. As you may recall, students missed their first week of school entirely due to low or no water pressure.

On the second week, a few more were missed as a round of snow blew in and caused some pipes to burst again, dropping water pressure.

"Right now, I think most of the schools are starting to get their water pressure back," said Tracy Funches with Hind County EOC.

Jackson Public Schools report 20 of their buildings are operating with little to no water pressure and it's left them and others to pass out water bottles, set up extra drinking water stations, and rent portable restrooms.

"Last week we were here at school, but we were still under a boil water notice," Interim Head of Midtown Charter School, Kristi Hendrix said. "The kitchen was handling the food prep for the school, but, of course, our water fountains were shut down and we were having to distribute bottle waters."

Due to the ongoing water issues, JPS says all schools will continue to serve their students sack lunches over the next few days.

The following schools are currently experiencing inadequate water pressure:

French Elementary

Isable Elementary

Johnson Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Key Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Elementary

Walton Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Wingfield High

Career Development

