City of Jackson water update

Monday afternoon, the city of Jackson issued the following update on the water system:

The City of Jackson is now on the eighth day of the second winter emergency conditions since the beginning of 2018. We have experienced a total of 113 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Monday, January 15.

This brings the total number of breaks that have occurred since January 1, 2018, to 269. The 27 confirmed breaks on Sunday, January 21 is the single largest number of breaks that have occurred this year. The previous high of 25 breaks occurred on Friday, January 19.

All of the main breaks identified and confirmed on Sunday, January 21 were from reports submitted by police and fire department staff during their shifts on Sunday. Those breaks had not previously been reported by citizens.

This number may be revised downward as repair crews arrive on job sites and perform additional checks prior to initiating excavation of the pipes.

We have three (3) city crews and six (6) contractor crews working Monday. We have successfully completed 40 of the breaks that occurred since January 15, with 14 additional repairs underway. There are 59 confirmed leaks or breaks that have not yet been assigned.

There are 37 leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks. Water system management and engineering personnel have continued to check pressure at fire hydrants along major transmission main corridors in an attempt to identify possible closed valves that may be affecting water flows.

Pressure problems near the Jackson State University campus have been nearly completely resolved following identification and opening of closed valves.

The City of Jackson will continue to keep you informed as this situation develops.

