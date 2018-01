U.S. Marshals arrest 28-year-old Dijon Seales Monday morning at his home in Philadelphia. He's charged with a federal probation violation for possession with intent to distribute meth.

Seales barricaded himself in a back bedroom and ended up getting into a physical fight with federal marshals.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force seized a felony amount of meth along with a stolen rifle and stolen pistol.

Seals is being held in the Madison County Jail.

