Alcorn State sweeps twinbill vs. Alabama State

Alcorn State protected home court Monday night in Lorman. The purple and gold swept Alabama State in a SWAC doubleheader.

Maurice Howard and A.J. Mosby shined as the Braves beat the Hornets 81-64. Montez Robinson's crew improve to 3-5 in conference play. Tia Sanders and Alexus Freeman combined for 43 points as the Lady Braves routed the Lady Hornets 73-41. Alcorn forced 34 turnovers in the victory.

The Braves and Lady Braves head to Southern on Saturday.

