Malik Newman named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

Press Release from Kansas Athletics

Kansas redshirt sophomore Malik Newman has been named the co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Monday.



Newman averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in KU's wins at No. 6 West Virginia, 71-66, and versus Baylor, 70-67. The Jackson, Mississippi, guard scored 12 of Kansas' final 14 points in the comeback win against Baylor. For the game he hit 63.6 percent from the field (7-for-11) and all seven of his free throw attempts in the three-point victory.



Newman is averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for Kansas this season. He's scoring 12.9 points per game in Big 12 play and both his 20-point efforts this season have been against league foes. For the year, Newman has made 31 3-pointers this season.



Newman won the honor with Iowa State freshman forward Cameron Lard. This is the third Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk this season. Freshman guard Marcus Garrett was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Nov. 13 and senior guard Devonte' Graham was the conference player of the week on Dec. 4.



Kansas (16-3, 6-1) will look to extend its conference game road winning game streak to nine when it travels to Oklahoma (14-4, 4-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

