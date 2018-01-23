Breaking overnight on WLBT: A huge drug bust in Rankin County

Millions of dollars worth of drugs are now off the streets in Rankin County. We'll tell you about this major bust at the top of the hour.
A man is missing out of north Mississippi. We'll have details on how you can help find him at 5.
The man accused in the shooting of beloved zoo keeper Percy King faced a judge. We'll have details from inside the courtroom.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>