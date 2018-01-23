Silver Alert for Columbus man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Christopher Jamal Reed of Columbus.

Mr. Reed is described as a black male, five feet, nine inches tall weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday at 8:30 a.m. walking in the 400 block of 19th Street in Columbus.

He was wearing black sweat pants, a light gray pullover shirt and a black leather jacket. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Jamal Reed contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-329-5720.

