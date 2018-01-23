51 pounds of heroin seized from SUV with 3-month-old baby inside

Two women were arrested in Rankin County for trafficking heroin and the pair had a 3-month-old baby inside the car with them.

On Monday January 22, around 9:15 p.m. Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy Lindley conducted a stop on a white Ford SUV on Interstate 20 in Rankin County for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy suspected the SUV was transporting drugs and/or contraband.

A consensual search exposed 51 pounds of heroin hidden inside the vehicle.

The driver 23-year-old Arlene Viridiana Moya, and passenger/vehicle owner, 23-year-old Trisha Lynne Ibarra, were placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of heroin.

They were both transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Trisha Lynne Ibarra had her 3-month-old child in the vehicle with her.

Rankin County Court Judge Tom Broome was contacted about the welfare of the child. Judge Broome ordered that Child Protective Services respond take custody of the child.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the suspects before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.

This investigation is continuing.

