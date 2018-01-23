Mississippi families earned over $6 million from Airbnb in 2017

As Mississippi families continue reaping the economic benefits of home sharing, Airbnb is releasing new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help to pay their mortgage, rent and other monthly bills. Between January and December 2017, residents of the Magnolia State made $6.4 million by sharing their homes with tourists, college football fans, and business travelers.

“Home sharing through Airbnb continues to be a unique and flexible way for Mississippi families to make more money, pay their bills, and support their communities,” said Will Burns, Public Policy Director for Airbnb in Mississippi. “We look forward to 2018 being another successful year of giving residents in Oxford, Starkville, Hattiesburg and all corners of the state an economic boost, travelers more affordable accommodations, and neighborhood businesses more foot traffic.”

Further analysis of Airbnb stays in Mississippi during 2017 revealed:

A total of 50,000 Airbnb guest arrivals occurred across the state.

Approximately 1,300 Mississippi families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.

The typical host shared their home 17 nights and earned $3,700 in additional income.

Fifty-nine percent of Airbnb hosts in Mississippi are women.

The following data is an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of Mississippi:

City 2017 Guest Arrivals 2017 Host Income Oxford 8,500 $1.5 Million Gulfport 6,000 $660,000 Biloxi 5,100 $762,000 Jackson 3,900 $422,000 Ocean Springs 3,100 $413,000 Natchez 2,900 $245,000 Bay Saint Louis 2,300 $303,000 Starkville 2,000 $241,000 Pass Christian 1,700 $238,000 Southaven 1,300 $124,000 Vicksburg 1,100 $131,000 Waveland 1,000 $157,000 Hattiesburg 900 $97,000 Long Beach 880 $98,000 Clarksdale 800 $86,000

