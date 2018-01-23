Mississippi families earned over $6 million from Airbnb in 2017 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi families earned over $6 million from Airbnb in 2017

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Airbnb Source: Airbnb
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

As Mississippi families continue reaping the economic benefits of home sharing, Airbnb is releasing new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help to pay their mortgage, rent and other monthly bills. Between January and December 2017, residents of the Magnolia State made $6.4 million by sharing their homes with tourists, college football fans, and business travelers.

“Home sharing through Airbnb continues to be a unique and flexible way for Mississippi families to make more money, pay their bills, and support their communities,” said Will Burns, Public Policy Director for Airbnb in Mississippi. “We look forward to 2018 being another successful year of giving residents in Oxford, Starkville, Hattiesburg and all corners of the state an economic boost, travelers more affordable accommodations, and neighborhood businesses more foot traffic.”

Further analysis of Airbnb stays in Mississippi during 2017 revealed:

  • A total of 50,000 Airbnb guest arrivals occurred across the state.
  • Approximately 1,300 Mississippi families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.
  • The typical host shared their home 17 nights and earned $3,700 in additional income.
  • Fifty-nine percent of Airbnb hosts in Mississippi are women.

The following data is an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of Mississippi:

City

2017 Guest Arrivals

2017 Host Income

Oxford

8,500

$1.5 Million

Gulfport

6,000

$660,000

Biloxi

5,100

$762,000

Jackson

3,900

$422,000

Ocean Springs

3,100

$413,000

Natchez

2,900

$245,000

Bay Saint Louis

2,300

$303,000

Starkville

2,000

$241,000

Pass Christian

1,700

$238,000

Southaven

1,300

$124,000

Vicksburg

1,100

$131,000

Waveland

1,000

$157,000

Hattiesburg

900

$97,000

Long Beach

880

$98,000

Clarksdale

800

$86,000

 To learn more about Airbnb’s host community and policy developments, click here.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly