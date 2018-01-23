Woman tries to call for help, dies of apparent hypothermia

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A coroner says a 72-year-old Mississippi woman has been found dead of apparent hypothermia.
Gloria Jean Humphries was found on the floor of her home Friday afternoon.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says in a news release that Humphries' call history shows she attempted to dial 911 Wednesday evening but was unable to complete the call.
Shivers says temperatures had dipped below freezing for several nights that week and Humphries' home did not have working heat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.