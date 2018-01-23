2018 Southern Miss football schedule features opener vs. Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

2018 Southern Miss football schedule features opener vs. Jackson State

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss works towards its fourth-straight bowl appearance and first Conference USA title since 2011 with the announcement of the school's 2018 football schedule.

The Golden Eagles open their 102nd football campaign at home for the third time over the last four years, Sept. 1, with in-state foe Jackson State at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. 

Southern Miss, which again plays host to a six-game home slate, plays three of its first four games at home to start the campaign. After playing host to Jackson State, the Golden Eagles welcome ULM to The Rock, Sept. 8, and then travel to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State in a Sept. 15matchup. The Golden Eagles then open Conference USA play at home, Sept. 22, against Rice, before finishing the non-conference part of the slate, Sept. 29, at Auburn.

Following an open date, the Golden Eagles then play seven-straight C-USA opponents. They open with a trip to North Texas, Oct. 13, before returning home to face UTSA on Oct. 20. Southern Miss then completes the month at Charlotte, Oct. 27, before returning to Hattiesburg to face Marshall, Nov. 3.
The Golden Eagles then make their first trip to Birmingham since 2013 to face UAB, Nov. 10, before finishing the home portion of the second, Nov. 17, at home in the 50th all-time meeting with Louisiana Tech.
Southern Miss then completes the regular season, Nov. 24, at UTEP. 

The 14-team alignment for the 2018 season will again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests.  A total of 57 games are featured over 14 regular season playing weeks.

2018 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Date                      Opponent                           Site                                        Time
Sept. 1                  Jackson State                     Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Sept. 8                  ULM                                      Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Sept. 15                Appalachian State            Boone, N.C.                        TBA
Sept. 22                Rice*                                     Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Sept. 29                Auburn                                 Auburn, Ala.                       TBA
Oct. 13                  North Texas*                     Denton, Texas                   TBA
Oct. 20                  UTSA*                                  Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Oct. 27                  Charlotte*                          Charlotte, N.C.                  TBA
Nov. 3                   Marshall*                            Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Nov. 10                 UAB*                                    Birmingham, Ala.              TBA
Nov. 17                 Louisiana Tech*                    Hattiesburg, Miss.           TBA
Nov. 24                 UTEP*                                   El Paso, Texas                    TBA

* Conference USA game; Games dates and times are subject to change
