2018 Southern Miss football schedule features opener vs. Jackson State

Southern Miss works towards its fourth-straight bowl appearance and first Conference USA title since 2011 with the announcement of the school's 2018 football schedule.

The Golden Eagles open their 102nd football campaign at home for the third time over the last four years, Sept. 1 , with in-state foe Jackson State at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.Southern Miss, which again plays host to a six-game home slate, plays three of its first four games at home to start the campaign. After playing host to Jackson State, the Golden Eagles welcome ULM to The Rock, Sept. 8 , and then travel to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State in a Sept. 15 matchup. The Golden Eagles then open Conference USA play at home, Sept. 22 , against Rice, before finishing the non-conference part of the slate, Sept. 29 , at Auburn.Following an open date, the Golden Eagles then play seven-straight C-USA opponents. They open with a trip to North Texas, Oct. 13 , before returning home to face UTSA on Oct. 20. Southern Miss then completes the month at Charlotte, Oct. 27 , before returning to Hattiesburg to face Marshall, Nov. 3.