2018 Southern Miss football schedule features opener vs. Jackson State

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics
2018 Southern Miss Football Schedule
Date Opponent Site Time
Sept. 1 Jackson State Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Sept. 8 ULM Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Sept. 15 Appalachian State Boone, N.C. TBA
Sept. 22 Rice* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Sept. 29 Auburn Auburn, Ala. TBA
Oct. 13 North Texas* Denton, Texas TBA
Oct. 20 UTSA* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Oct. 27 Charlotte* Charlotte, N.C. TBA
Nov. 3 Marshall* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Nov. 10 UAB* Birmingham, Ala. TBA
Nov. 17 Louisiana Tech* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA
Nov. 24 UTEP* El Paso, Texas TBA
* Conference USA game; Games dates and times are subject to change
1/23/18
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.