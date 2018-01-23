Man travels 700 miles in wheelchair to support veterans

Signs First in Jackson is donating a new banner, since Dennis filled his up with signatures on his journey

Dennis Schulze is rolling through Jackson, but not in a car. He's traveling from Radcliff, Kentucky, to Houston, Texas, in an un-motorized wheelchair; on what he calls his "Handshake Journey".

Schulze is showing people that genuine kindness does still exist. Every person who stops to help him on his 700-mile journey, he asks for a handshake, a picture, and to sign his banner.

"All the bad news and stuff that you hear in society about people hurting other people, they don't worry about that. It's just somebody in need of help, and they stop. That's the most moving part of my story," said Schulze.

Ashley Netherland is pregnant and was a little hesitant about stopping when she saw Schulze on the highway but decided to pull over and see if he needed help.

"When people are on the side of the road in this day and age, you don't want to stop, because you don't know if it's a scam, or if it's somebody actually in trouble," said Netherland.

Netherland says it was an opportunity of a lifetime to get to meet Schulze.

"I get to sign his banner, and get to be a part of his journey," added Ashley.

Dennis is traveling about 5 miles a day, dedicating every inch to veterans and first responders. His main goal is to spread awareness and joy, though he does have a GoFundMe page set up.

"It's not always about raising the money," said Schulze. "If they want to donate and it's it their heart, they're gonna donate. I'm out here showing there's goodness in this world."

Dave Rutledge saw Schulze while he was headed down Highway 25, going to the VA.

"As a veteran myself, I really appreciate what you're doing," said Rutledge as he shook Schulze's hand.

Schulze is planning a visit with Governor Phil Bryant, hoping to add the Governor to his long list of people whose hands he's shaken.

His "Handshake Journey" is bringing him through Brandon and into Jackson using Highway 25, where he'll be for the next few days.

"If you see this man, stop and shake his hand, and thank him," said Rutledge. "Because he is really trying to help us out, and I appreciate that."

